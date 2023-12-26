Browns Signing P Matt Haack To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Browns are signing P Matt Haack to the practice squad.

Starting Browns P Corey Bojorquez is dealing with an injury, so Haack may be needed this week.

Cleveland also had starting K Dustin Hopkins go down this past week and signed K Riley Patterson to the practice squad, so the injury woes for the Browns continue.

Haack, 29, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020. From there, he joined the Bills in 2021.

Haack spent the 2022 season with the Colts before signing on with the Cardinals this past May. He was let go in August, however.

In 2022, Haack appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and totaled 3,133 yards on 70 attempts (44.8 YPA) which includes 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.