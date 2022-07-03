Browns To Re-Evaluate QB Room If Deshaun Watson Is Suspended For 2022

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes the Browns are hopeful QB Deshaun Watson plays at some point this season, and they’re comfortable with Jacoby Brissett holding down the fort until he does.

However, if Watson is suspended for the season, she says they’ll re-evaluate their options.

While the Browns weren’t initially interested in 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this offseason, per Cabot, she notes that might change if Watson can’t play. Garoppolo is recovering from shoulder surgery but has been dangling on the trade block for some time.

Cabot thinks a settlement is still possible regarding discipline between the NFL and Watson that could allow him to see the field at some point this season. A settlement would have to be negotiated between now and July 11.

Reports have indicated the NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least a year for Watson. Hearings between the league, the NFLPA and the disciplinary officer wrapped up this past week.

Cabot mentions the Browns hope to trade QB Baker Mayfield before the start of training camp on July 27. Some have speculated Mayfield could be an option for Cleveland in 2022 if Watson is suspended, but both the Browns and Mayfield appear ready to move on from each other.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. He was traded to the Browns for draft compensation.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Browns as the news is available.