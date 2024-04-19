AFC Notes: Greg Newsome, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

With the potential of the Bengals adding an offensive tackle in the 2024 draft, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic names Washington’s Troy Fautanu , Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga , Alabama’s JC Latham and Penn State’s Olu Fashanu as the best fits.

Dehner also lists Kansas State OL Cooper Beebe, Arkansas OL Beaux Limmer and Houston OT Patrick Paul as sleepers if they go a different direction in round one.

Browns

Browns CB Greg Newsome isn’t paying attention to outside chatter about being a potential trade candidate and is “comfortable” playing in Cleveland.

“I don’t pay attention, but obviously my family and stuff tell me and ask me,” Newsome said, via Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland. “What goes through my head is nothing. I feel like I’m comfortable here. I feel like AB (general manager Andrew Berry) and, the ownership and all my coaches know what I’m capable of. They know what I bring to this team, not just on the field, being one of those glue guys. Being a guy that’s always energetic. Celebrating no matter what. I feel like they know my value, so no I wasn’t too worried about that.”

The Browns must decide on Newsome’s fifth-year option by May 2. He’s still hopeful to play his entire career in Cleveland.

“I told you from Day 1, I want to be one of those guys that sticks around one place their whole career,” Newsome said. “God be willing, I’ll be here for a long time.”

Newsome feels like he proved he can play multiple ways last season and can continue improving in his role.

“I feel good. Whatever I can do to help the team win, I’ll do,” Newsome said. “I was able to do a lot of things, you know, blitz, I was able to cover a lot more in man-to-man. I think I had a great role last year, and I’m just ready to keep getting better at it.”

Ravens

The Ravens’ offensive line underwent massive change this offseason, as RT Morgan Moses, G John Simpson and G Kevin Zeitler will all be with new teams in 2024. Baltimore C Tyler Linderbaum isn’t worried despite all of the changes.

“Once football school starts up, OTAs, building that chemistry, and all of the other things will take care of itself,” Linderbaum said, via Clifton Brown of the team website. “As the O-line, we don’t need to really worry about much, we just have to block the guy in front of us and work together. That’s kind of what we’re focused on.”