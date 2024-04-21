AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Greg Newsome, Browns, Raiders, Ravens

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry on how RB Nick Chubb is attacking his rehab: “Very aggressively…since the fall. He actually started running on land this past week. That’s not to say he’s through the woods or anything.” (Zac Jackson)

Berry touched on trade rumors regarding CB Greg Newsome II : "We have three corners who can play press-man at a high level. It's not a skill set I'm looking to give away." (Scott Petrak ct)

Berry on QB Deshaun Watson following his shoulder surgery: "We feel really good about (Watson being ready for the season). You just never know, but that's certainly our expectation." (Jackson)

According to Aaron Wilson, West Virginia CB Beanie Bishop had a pre-draft visit with the Browns.

had a pre-draft visit with the Browns. Virginia Tech DT Norell Pollard met virtually with Cleveland on Friday. (Wilson)

Raiders

On SportsCenter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there’s some smoke about LSU QB Jayden Daniels maybe assessing his options this week about where he wants to play, including whether or not it’s in Washington.

maybe assessing his options this week about where he wants to play, including whether or not it’s in Washington. Fowler says Daniels has had real interest in playing for the Raiders and reuniting with HC Antonio Pierce , but it’s not realistic for Las Vegas to trade up from the No. 13 pick.

, but it’s not realistic for Las Vegas to trade up from the No. 13 pick. The Raiders signed LG Cody Whitehair to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with $1.35 million guaranteed including an $815k signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Ravens

Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum isn’t worried about the cohesiveness of the offensive line and said that will take care of itself as they continue to work together.

“Once football school starts up, OTAs, building that chemistry, and all of the other things will take care of itself,” Linderbaum said, via PFT. “As the O-line, we don’t need to really worry about much, we just have to block the guy in front of us and work together. That’s kind of what we’re focused on.”

The Ravens signed WR Deonte Harty to a one-year, $1.2925 million contract with $1.1525 million guaranteed including a $167,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

to a one-year, $1.2925 million contract with $1.1525 million guaranteed including a $167,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap) Arizona State LS Slater Zellers had a private workout with the Ravens. (Justin Melo)