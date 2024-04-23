Draft Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks tackle is a position to watch for the Bengals with their first-round pick at No. 18 overall.
- Houston OT Patrick Paul took an official visit with the Bengals. (MLFootball)
- TCU OT Brandon Coleman had an official visit with the Bengals. (MLFootball)
Browns
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Browns don’t pick until Day 2 and defensive tackle and running back are among their priorities.
- The Athletic’s Zac Jackson writes with no major pressing needs on the roster, the Browns and GM Andrew Berry are set up well to trade back in the second round and add some more picks.
Ravens
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer highlights Arizona OL Jordan Morgan or Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson as options for the Ravens to fill their need at offensive line late in the first round.
- LSU DT Maason Smith took an official 30 visit with the Ravens. (Ian Rapoport)
Steelers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Duke OL Graham Barton could be a realistic option for the Steelers in the first round even though a lot of teams don’t like the positional value of centers in the first round.
- Steelers GM Omar Khan said he “wouldn’t close the door” on anything about a quarterback in the upcoming draft except for taking one in the first round, which he noted won’t happen. (Ray Fittipaldo)
