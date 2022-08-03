According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns worked out eight players on Wednesday. They later signed WR Daylen Baldwin following the workouts.

The full list of players who worked out for Cleveland includes:

Odom, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2017. It was his first opportunity with an NFL team.

The Falcons waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. The Packers claimed him off of waivers for the 2017 season, then waived him before the start of the 2018 season.

Odom returned to the Falcons before joining the Commanders’ practice squad. He was eventually promoted to the active roster in Washington for the 2019 season. He most recently worked out for the New Orleans Saints.

For his NFL career, Odom has appeared in 11 games for the Packers and Commanders and recorded 13 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

In 2021, Odom led the USFL with 12.5 sacks and recorded four blocked kicks, six forced fumbles, and eight tackles for a loss.