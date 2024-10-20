According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have no plans to trade DE Myles Garrett despite speculation to the contrary.

Cleveland’s decision to trade WR Amari Cooper sparked questions about who else the Browns would be willing to move as they potentially embark upon a rebuild.

Garrett would be the team’s most coveted player as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and a top pass rusher. However, Cabot says Garrett is “virtually untouchable” for the Browns.

Garrett, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for three more seasons and is due a little over $5 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett has appeared in six games for the Browns and recorded 13 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Garrett and the Browns as the news is available.