Multiple Teams Calling Browns & Giants To Trade Up, Considered Longshot

According to Jordan Schultz, multiple teams have contacted the Browns and Giants about potentially trading up in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it’s still considered a “longshot” that a deal gets done.

Schultz’s understanding is that teams aren’t just checking in, and Cleveland has been listening to “legitimate” offers.

The Browns sit at No. 2 overall and seem like a lock to pick Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, while New York at No. 3 looks like they are bound to take Penn State DE Abdul Carter.

Yesterday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Jaguars plan to be “bold” in terms of draft possibilities and moving up to No. 2 overall is “at least in the realm of conversation” right now.

Rapoport explains that this trade would “cost a lot” for the Jaguars to pull off, but he expects these talks to continue over the next 24 hours. Tom Pelissero added that it’s still considered “unlikely” but still something to monitor from here.

It would cost quite a bit for the Jaguars to make this kind of move up the board, especially considering that the Browns could hold the pick and take an impactful player like Travis Hunter.

According to Dianna Russini, the majority of the teams calling about a trade for the top three or four picks have their eyes set on Hunter.

She confirms a report that the Browns and Giants are fielding trade calls about moving back, and that the Browns’ slot is viewed as where a team needs to get to in order to land Hunter.

Russini mentions the Jaguars and Raiders among the teams making calls about moving up, with Jacksonville a team to watch in particular. Russini says the Jaguars want to keep this draft “electric” and are targeting an offensive player with their first pick.

Carter, meanwhile, is looking like a sure thing to land with the Giants at No. 3 overall. When asked about which team he’s feeling best about right now, Carter responded, “Definitely New York right now, but we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” via SNYGiants.

Hunter, 21, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023. He was a two-way player as both a cornerback and wide receiver, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024 for his efforts.

In 2024, Hunter appeared in 13 games for Colorado. On defense, he recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. On offense, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus rushed for another score.

Carter, 21, is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and was considered a candidate with enough potential to go No. 1 overall.

His first two visits were with the Titans and Browns and he visited with each team picking in the top four.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses, and five forced fumbles.