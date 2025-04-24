Glazer: Jaguars Trading Up To No. 2 Overall ‘Looks Like It Could Go Down’

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports is reporting that a trade between the Jaguars and Browns trade “looks like it could go down.”

Glazer does say that talks are still happening right now and nothing is done until it’s officially done.

However, it seems like the two parties are close enough where a trade could be completed with the Browns on the clock.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported a little while ago that teams picking in the top 10 this year have told her over the last hour that they expect the Jaguars to “make a splash tonight.”

It would cost quite a bit for the Jaguars to make this kind of move up the board, especially considering that the Browns could hold the pick and take an impactful player like Travis Hunter.

Passing on Hunter could be a tough sell to Browns fans, considering that he’s one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class. Even so, trading down for future assets would be a solid move to build out their draft capital in the years to come.

We’ll have more regarding a potential trade between the Browns and Jaguars as the news is available.