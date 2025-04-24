Browns ‘Believed To Have Something Cooking At No. 2’

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are “believed to have something cooking at No. 2.”

Cabot adds that NFL teams are calling the Browns about their No. 2 overall pick and Cleveland is listening to trade offers.

Jordan Schultz also reports that the Browns have received “serious calls” about the No. 2 pick this morning. Schultz says the Browns believed that at least one or two “super strong” offers would come in as the draft approached.

Ian Rapoport confirms the news and adds that the Browns are “open for business” at No. 2.

Reports have said that the Jaguars are being aggressive about possibly trading up with the Browns and targeting Colorado WR Travis Hunter.

Such a move would be very costly to pull off, but it’s been clear for a few days now that new Jaguars GM James Gladstone is seriously considering a major move.

The Browns are in a good position either way. They’ll either walk away with a draft haul for the No. 2 pick or likely take the consensus top player in Hunter.

We’ll have more regarding the Browns as the news is available.