Browns Worked Out Five Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted five players for workouts on Friday including OL Lewis Kidd, per Aaron Wilson.
The full list of players includes:
- DL Mathieu Betts
- DT Josiah Bronson
- OL Jerome Carvin
- OL Vitaliy Gurman
- OL Lewis Kidd
Kidd, 26, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State in May of last year. He wound up cracking New Orleans’ active roster his rookie year but was among their final roster cuts at the end of this year’s preseason.
He signed on with the Colts’ practice squad back in September but was cut last week.
In 2022, Kidd appeared in 13 games for the Saints and started once.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!