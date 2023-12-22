Browns Worked Out Five Players

The Cleveland Browns hosted five players for workouts on Friday including OL Lewis Kidd, per Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

DL Mathieu Betts DT Josiah Bronson OL Jerome Carvin OL Vitaliy Gurman OL Lewis Kidd

Kidd, 26, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State in May of last year. He wound up cracking New Orleans’ active roster his rookie year but was among their final roster cuts at the end of this year’s preseason.

He signed on with the Colts’ practice squad back in September but was cut last week.

In 2022, Kidd appeared in 13 games for the Saints and started once.