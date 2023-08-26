Browns WR Jakeem Grant Suffered Right Knee Injury

Browns WR Jakeem Grant was taken off the field on a cart with an air cast on his right leg after being injured on the opening kickoff against the preseason game.

He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

Grant, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth up to $24 million in 2019.

Miami restructured that contract entering the 2021 season before he was acquired by the Bears in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. He was testing the free agent market when he signed a three-year, $13.8 million deal with Cleveland, which he restructured in 2023.

Grant suffered a torn Achilles’ and missed the entire 2022 season and it now seems that his 2023 season may be in jeopardy as well.

In 2021, Grant appeared in four games for the Dolphins and 11 games for the Bears, recording 11 receptions for 132 yards (12.0 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with five rushing attempts for 33 yards. He also recorded 539 kickoff return yards and 309 punt return yards and a touchdown.

We will have more news on Grant as it becomes avaiable.