Browns WR Jarvis Landry Week-To-Week With MCL Sprain

Update:
On Monday, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski announced that WR Jarvis Landry does, in fact, have an MCL sprain and is considered to be “week-to-week.”
The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday that WR Jarvis Landry has been ruled out for their Week 2 game against the Texans with a knee injury.
Adam Schefter reports that the Browns believe Landry has a sprained MCL and he will undergo further testing.
Landry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.
Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed.
In 2021, Landry has appeared in two games for the Browns and catching six passes for 80 yards receiving and one touchdown.
