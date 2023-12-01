Browns WR Michael Woods Suspended Six Games

According to Field Yates, Browns WR Michael Woods has been suspended for the final six games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Woods is currently on the Non-Football Injury list after suffering a torn Achilles in April and will serve his suspension while on the NFI list.

Tom Pelissero reports Woods’ suspension for violating the personal conduct policy stems from an incident that happened last summer.

Woods, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.83 million rookie contract with the team.

In 2022, Woods appeared in 10 games for the Browns and caught five passes for 45 yards and no touchdowns.