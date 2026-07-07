Buccaneers & Baker Mayfield Not Close On Extension

The Buccaneers and QB Baker Mayfield have remained apart on extension talks this offseason as the veteran enters the final year of his three-year, $100 million contract.

Speaking on an episode of The Insiders, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo says the two sides are still not close on an extension and “a lot of work” needs to be done. Garafolo called it a situation where both sides know something will get done eventually, but they need to find a middle ground.

Mayfield and his camp previously put a deadline of training camp when they will stop negotiating for the season, and Garafolo thinks the pressure to get something done will ramp up as the start of camp approaches.

Mayfield, 31, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, along with 55 carries for 382 yards rushing and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.