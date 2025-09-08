Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean Agreed To ‘Significant’ Pay Cut

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers and CB Jamel Dean reached a “significant” pay cut before the team’s final preseason game.

Stroud says that Dean agreed to reduce his $12.5 million salary for the 2025 season down to $4.25 million. He also gets $750,000 available in play-time incentives this season.

Dean will become a free agent next March.

The news of Dean’s restructured contract was first reported by Josh Queipo of Pewter Report.

Dean, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,366,848 rookie contract that included an $846,848 signing bonus.

He then re-signed with the Buccaneers on a four-year, $52 million deal back in March of 2023.

In 2024, Dean appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 59 tackles, a forced fumble an interception and seven pass defenses.