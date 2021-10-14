Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman Out With Hamstring Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled CB Richard Sherman out for the remainder of the team’s Thursday night game against the Eagles due to a hamstring injury.

CB Richard Sherman is out for the remainder of the game (hamstring). pic.twitter.com/YGUv64sxlj — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 15, 2021

Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract and he was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this year before signing a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Sherman has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and recorded ten tackles and one fumble recovery.

We will have more news on Sherman’s injury as it becomes available.