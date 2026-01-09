Buccaneers Complete OC Interview With Former Titans HC Brian Callahan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they’ve completed a virtual interview with former Titans HC Brian Callahan for their offensive coordinator job.

We've completed a virtual interview with former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan for our offensive coordinator position. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 9, 2026

He’s the first known candidate for the job. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington also reported earlier today that former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is a potential name to watch.

This marks the first reported interest in Callahan since the Tennessee Titans fired him. He was a respected OC with the Bengals from 2019 to 2023 who helped develop Joe Burrow after he was drafted in 2020.

Callahan, 41, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QB coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He was in that role for five years before the Titans hired him as head coach in 2024.

In two years with the Titans, Callahan had a record of 4-19 with no playoff appearances.