Buccaneers Elevate OT Justin Skule & LB J.J. Russell

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are elevating OT Justin Skule and LB J.J. Russell for their upcoming matchup.

Skule, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the 49ers out of Vanderbilt in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.699 million and is set to make a base salary of $850,000 in 2021.

Skule has made his way onto the Buccaneers’ practice squad this season after playing out his rookie deal but is yet to appear in a game for them.

In 2020, Skule appeared in all 16 games for the 49ers and made four starts.