Buccaneers Fire OC Josh Grizzard

According to Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers have fired OC Josh Grizzard after just one year in charge.

While Tampa Bay retained HC Todd Bowles, missing the playoffs comes with consequences and those will apparently be felt by the rest of his staff.

This will now be Bowles’ fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons. His track record up until now was pretty strong, with former playcallers Dave Canales and Liam Coen landing head coaching jobs.

Grizzard, 35, hails from Lizard Lick, North Carolina, and began his coaching career at Yale and Duke as an assistant.

He moved up to the NFL joining the Dolphins in 2017 as an offensive quality control coach and also had a stint as the team’s WR coach.

Grizzard joined the Buccaneers in 2024 in his first job as a passing game coordinator.

In 2025, the Buccaneers ranked No. 18 in scoring and No. 21 in total offense, incuding No. 21 in rushing and No. 20 in passing.