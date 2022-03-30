Buccaneers Giving Todd Bowles New Five-Year, Head-Coaching Contract

Adam Schefter reports that the Buccaneers are doing away with the remaining two years on Todd Bowles’ defensive coordinator contract and are giving him a new five-year, head-coaching contract.

Bowles will replace Bruce Arians as the team’s head coach with Arians transitioning to a front office role for Tampa Bay.

Bowles interviewed for the Raiders, Bears, Vikings and Jaguars’ head-coaching vacancies this offseason.

However prior reports had said that Bowles was expected to be an in-house candidate to take over for Arians at some point.

Bowles, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles, and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.