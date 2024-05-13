Buccaneers Sign Seventh-Round TE Devin Culp

Wyatt Grindley
The Buccaneers announced the signing of seventh-round TE Devin Culp on Monday.

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Graham Barton C  
2 Chris Braswell LB  
3 Tykee Smith S  
3 Jalen McMillan WR Signed
4 Bucky Irving RB Signed
6 Elijah Klein OG Signed
7 Devin Culp TE Signed

 

Culp, 24, was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 while helping Washington reach the National Championship in his final season with the team.

During his four seasons with the Huskies, Culp appeared in 42 games and caught 66 passes for 711 yards (10.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.

