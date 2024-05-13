Buccaneers Sign Seventh-Round TE Devin Culp

The Buccaneers announced the signing of seventh-round TE Devin Culp on Monday.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Graham Barton
|C
|2
|Chris Braswell
|LB
|3
|Tykee Smith
|S
|3
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|Signed
|4
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Elijah Klein
|OG
|Signed
|7
|Devin Culp
|TE
|Signed
Culp, 24, was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 while helping Washington reach the National Championship in his final season with the team.
During his four seasons with the Huskies, Culp appeared in 42 games and caught 66 passes for 711 yards (10.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.
