Buccaneers Holding Second OC Interview With Former Titans HC Brian Callahan

According to Albert Breer, former Titans HC Brian Callahan will have a second interview with the Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

He was a respected OC with the Bengals from 2019 to 2023 who helped develop Joe Burrow after he was drafted in 2020. It looks like he has a decent shot of landing on his feet with another play-calling job after being fired by the Titans in Week 6 of his second season.

Callahan, 41, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QB coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019. He was in that role for five years before the Titans hired him as head coach in 2024.

In two years with the Titans, Callahan had a record of 4-19 with no playoff appearances.