Buccaneers Making Four Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing OT Josh Wells on injured reserve and promoting LB J.J. Russell from the practice squad to the active roster, per Rick Stroud.

Tampa Bay also signed DL Ifeadi Odenigbo and OL Dylan Cook to the practice squad.

Wells, 31, wound up going undrafted out of James Madison back in 2014. He later signed a three-year, $1.53 million contract with the Jaguars and re-signed with Jacksonville through the 2018 season after they exercised his option.

The Jaguars brought Wells back on a new deal in 2018. However, he was released coming out of the preseason. He signed on with the Buccaneers shortly after and re-signed on one-year deals each of the past two years.

In 2022, Wells appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers and made seven starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 46 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.