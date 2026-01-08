Buccaneers Officially Part Ways With Five Coaches

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have officially parted ways with five coaches.

The following are the coaches who have been let go by Tampa Bay:

OC Josh Grizzard ST coordinator Thomas McGaughkey QB coach Thaddeus Lewis CB coach Kevin Ross DL coach Charlie Strong

Grizzard, 35, hails from Lizard Lick, North Carolina, and began his coaching career at Yale and Duke as an assistant.

He moved up to the NFL joining the Dolphins in 2017 as an offensive quality control coach and also had a stint as the team’s WR coach.

Grizzard joined the Buccaneers in 2024 in his first job as a passing game coordinator and was promoted to OC for the 2025 season but was fired after one year.

In 2025, the Buccaneers ranked No. 18 in scoring and No. 21 in total offense, incuding No. 21 in rushing and No. 20 in passing.