Buccaneers OT Josh Wells Out For Season With Torn Patellar Tendon

According to Rick Stroud, Buccaneers OT Josh Wells will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left patellar tendon against the Cardinals on Sunday night.

It is expected that he will be placed on injured reserve by the team, with someone else being signed to the active roster in his place.

Wells, 31, wound up going undrafted out of James Madison back in 2014. He later signed a three-year, $1.53 million contract with the Jaguars and re-signed with Jacksonville through the 2018 season after they exercised his option.

The Jaguars brought Wells back on a new deal in 2018. However, he was released coming out of the preseason. He signed on with the Buccaneers shortly after and re-signed on one-year deals each of the past two years.

In 2022, Wells appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers and made seven starts.

We will have more news on Wells as it becomes available.