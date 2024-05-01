Buccaneers Trying Out P Pressley Harvin

According to Greg Auman, veteran P Pressley Harvin III will try out for the Buccaneers at their rookie minicamp next week.

Auman notes starting P Jake Camarda set a new team record for punting average last season, so he would seem to be in great standing with the team.

Tampa Bay could be looking to have an injury replacement worked out and might need a punter to help with special teams work during the minicamp.

Harvin, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2021. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.6 million contract with Pittsburgh when the Steelers released him earlier this offseason.

In 2023, Harvin appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and totaled 3,419 yards on 78 attempts (43.8 YPA) to go along with 30 punts downed inside the 20.