BREAKING: Buccaneers Extend S Antoine Winfield Jr. For Four Years, $84.1M

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers and S Antoine Winfield Jr. have reached an agreement on a long-term deal.

The total value of the contract is a reported $84.1 million over four years, which works out to more than $21 million a season.

Not only does that reset the market for the safety position, it makes Winfield the highest paid defensive back in the NFL and the highest-paid defensive back in league history.

Ian Rapoport adds the contract includes $45 million fully guaranteed.

Tampa Bay tagged Winfield earlier this offseason for $17.123 million in 2024. That sum is fully guaranteed and gave the two sides until mid-July to work on a long-term deal.

Winfield, 25, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and earned All-American honors in 2019. The Buccaneers selected him in the second round with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Winfield played out the final year of a four-year, $7,307,182 rookie contract that included a $2,874,314 signing bonus. Winfield was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when the Buccaneers used the franchise tag on him at $17.123 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Winfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 122 tackles, six sacks, six forced fumbles, three interceptions, four recoveries and 12 pass defenses.