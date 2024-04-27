Buccaneers Signing UDFA QB Zack Annexstad

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers are signing Illinois State QB Zack Annexstad as an UDFA.

Annexstad is believed to be the second walk-on true freshman to start a season opener where he started at Minnesota in 2018. After appearing in eight games from 2018-2021 at Minnesota, he transferred to Illinois State where he was the starter in 2022 and 2023.

In total, Annexstad threw for 5,079 yards on 61.47 percent completion percentage with 37 passing touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards with six touchdowns.