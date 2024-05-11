NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs OC Liam Coen discussed the “calm confidence” that QB Baker Mayfield is bringing to the team heading into the season.

“Just a calm confidence, I think,” Coen said, via Bucs Wire. “The atmosphere we want to be able to establish in the meeting rooms is one of, the players being the drivers of it. And yes, we are installing and teaching a new offense, but he knows a lot of these things already. He’s heard them, he’s repped them. And so, him just taking it over. He has done a great job in the meeting room setting of talking to some of the guys, ‘Hey man, make sure you’re here.’ That’s what we’re trying to establish. The confidence of throwing the football has been impressive thus far. We haven’t had a ton of balls hit the ground, and he’s throwing it with a lot of confidence right now.”

Falcons

Atlanta made a splash at quarterback this offseason by bringing in QB Kirk Cousins in free agency. Falcons G Chris Lindstrom talked about Cousins’ presence despite being new to the organization.

“It feels like he’s been here for years, in terms of interactions with guys,” Lindstrom said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “You hear stories about just how great of a professional he is and that reputation carries across the league. But then when you get here and watch the way the guy works, it’s remarkable.”

“The way he interacts with us has been great. Can’t ask for anything more. You just see the way he approaches every single day — the intensity behind every single rep and the purpose behind it, it’s really cool.”

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said they’re placing an emphasis on keeping QB Derek Carr upright as he sustained a lot of damage throughout the course of the season last year.

“Look, one thing that’s been understated — it’s on purpose — is Derek had a pretty tough year last year, physically,” Loomis said, via PFT. “He got rocked pretty good in the Green Bay game and it took a number of games for him to get feeling like himself. And, look, he played through it. He’s as tough as they come. But it affected him, particularly in the middle part of our season. I thought he played really well toward the end. He got comfortable with the receivers and the skill position guys we have. And we’ve got to do a better job of protecting him as well.”

Loomis believes the best is yet ahead for Carr and is expecting big things out of his quarterback this season.

“[T]he surroundings are more familiar, the coaches are more familiar, the environment that we have in our building is familiar,” Loomis said. “So, I think the arrow is up and we’re excited about what Derek brings to the table. And I know he’s excited. Look, it’s hard to take that leadership role when you first come into a building — no matter how good you are, no matter what position you have. So now a year in, he’s going to feel more comfortable about the leadership that you need from the quarterback and we’re expecting great things.”