Buccaneers Place WR Russell Gage On IR

The Buccaneers are placing veteran WR Russell Gage on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season.

Gage was carted off of the field after suffering an injury while backpedaling. He was later diagnosed with a ruptured right patellar tendon, which is a particularly gnarly injury that will require him to undergo season-ending surgery.

Gage, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of LSU back in 2018. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and just finished out his four-year rookie deal.

He’s entering the second year of a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buccaneers and is set to earn a guaranteed salary of $7 million in 2023.

In 2022, Gage appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

