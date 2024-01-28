Buccaneers Request Interview With Rams’ Jake Peetz For OC Job

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Buccaneers have requested an interview with Rams passing game coordinator Jake Peetz for their offensive coordinator job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:

Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Interview)

(Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interview)

(Interview) Rams QBs Coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

(Interview) Former Bills OC Ken Dorsey (Interview)

(Interview) Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson (Interview)

(Interview) Lions WR Coach Antwaan Randle El (Interview)

(Interview) Rams passing game coordinator Jake Peetz (Interview)

Peetz, 40, began his NFL career with the Jaguars as a scouting assistant back in 2008. He eventually worked his way up to offensive assistant before taking jobs at Alabama and with Washington.

The Raiders hired him as their senior offensive assistant in 2015 and eventually promoted him to QBs coach From there, he held jobs with the Panthers and LSU before joining the Rams as their pass game coordinator in 2022.