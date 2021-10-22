Buccaneers Rule Out Four From Week 7 Including WR Antonio Brown & LB Lavonte David

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians announced that they have ruled out four players from Week 7, including WR Antonio Brown, LB Lavonte David, TE Rob Gronkowski, and CB Richard Sherman.

Brown, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year and re-signed him to another one-year extension this offseason.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in five games and recorded 29 receptions for 418 yards (14.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.

David, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $51.11 million contract that included $25.56 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season.

David was in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year, $25 million deal.

In 2021, David has appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and recorded 34 total tackles, one sack, and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 23 linebacker out of 82 qualifying players.