Buccaneers Rule Out Four Players From Week 12

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles announced they’ve ruled out RB Bucky Irving, CB Jamel Dean, OL Ben Bredeson and OLB Haason Reddick from Week 12 against the Rams, per Greg Auman.

Bowles mentioned that Irving is “trending toward” being available for their following game against the Cardinals, via Auman.

It’s been a rough season for Irving as he deals with shoulder and foot injuries. He hasn’t appeared since Week 4 against the Eagles.

In early October, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Irving’s shoulder injury is more of an issue than his sprained foot.

Irving, 22, is a former fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,751,552 contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Irving has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded 71 rushing attempts for 237 yards (3.3 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with 19 receptions for 193 yards (10.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.