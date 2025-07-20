Buccaneers Sign Second-Round CB Benjamin Morrison

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed second-round CB Benjamin Morrison to a rookie contract, per Mike Garafolo.

Morrison, 20, was a four-star recruit and the No. 37 CB in the 2022 high school class out of Phoenix, Arizona. He committed to Notre Dame in June of 2021 and enrolled the following January.

The Buccaneers used the No. 53 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Morrison. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,209,282 contract with a $2,610,390 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Morrison appeared in 31 games for Notre Dame over three years and recorded 61 total tackles, 18 passes defended, nine interceptions, and one touchdown.

