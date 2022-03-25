Buccaneers Signing OL Fred Johnson

Adam Schefter reports that former Bengals OL Fred Johnson is signing a one-year contract with the Buccaneers.

The Bengals had announced that they were re-signing Johnson but it turned out to be a procedural move. He had signed his tender as a restricted free agent but the signing of RT La’el Collins meant Cincinnati didn’t need him, so the Bengals opted to waive him earlier in the week.

Johnson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived during the season.

The Bengals later claimed Johnson off of waivers and he’s been in Cincinnati ever since.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in five games for the Bengals, making one start for them at guard.