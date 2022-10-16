Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate Carted Off With Head Injury

Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate has been stretchered off the field with a head injury suffered against the Steelers on Sunday.

Brate, 31, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2014. He was on and off of their active roster during the first two years in the NFL and had a brief stint with the Saints before returning to the Buccaneers in 2015.

Tampa Bay signed Brate to a six-year, $41 million contract in 2018 that included $18 million guaranteed. He later agreed to rework the deal and is doing so once again in March of 2022, agreeing to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Buccaneers.

In 2022, Brate has appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and caught 11 passes for 100 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We will have more information on Brate as it becomes available.