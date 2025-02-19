Buccaneers & WR Chris Godwin Agree To Move Contract Void Date

Per Greg Auman, the Buccaneers and WR Chris Godwin have agreed to move the void date of his contract to the final day of the league year on March 12th.

The contract was set to void and trigger $18 million in dead money against the team’s 2025 cap, yet the two sides now have additional time to work out a new contract.

According to Jeremy Fowler, multiple executives from other teams expect the Buccaneers to try and re-sign Godwin this offseason.

The veteran was having a superb season in 2024 until a fractured ankle put him on season-ending injured reserve.

While he’ll be 29 in 2025, Fowler notes Tampa Bay is still expected to try and lock him up, with his sources noting Godwin feels like a “Buc for life” like fellow WR Mike Evans last year.

Godwin, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Godwin appeared in seven games and caught 50 passes on 62 targets for 576 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

