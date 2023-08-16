Buccaneers WR Russell Gage Expected To Be Out For Year With Knee Injury

Ian Rapoport reports Buccaneers WR Russell Gage is expected to miss the entire year after suffering a non-contact knee injury in Wednesday’s practice.

According to Rick Stroud, Gage was carted off of the field after suffering his injury while backpedaling.

Gage, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of LSU back in 2018. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and just finished out his four-year rookie deal.

He’s entering the second year of a three-year, $30 million deal with the Buccaneers and is set to earn a guaranteed salary of $7 million in 2023.

In 2022, Gage appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and caught 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns.