Bucs Fear Shaq Barrett Has Season-Ending Achilles Tear

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Buccaneers DE Shaq Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on the initial examination of his injury.

The plan is for Barrett to undergo an MRI today, but teams often have a pretty good idea of where an Achilles injury is season-ending before the exam.

Should the MRI confirm the Buccaneers’ fears, Barrett would be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Barrett, 29, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2014. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Denver’s practice squad.

After bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster, Barrett landed on the active roster at the end of his rookie year. Barrett signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 to a one-year, $4 million deal and was franchised in 2020. He re-signed to a four-year, $68 million deal last offseason.

In 2022, Barrett has appeared in seven games for the Buccaneers and recorded 27 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

We’ll have more regarding Barrett as the news is available.