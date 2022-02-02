Bucs, Steelers, Broncos Potential Trade Destinations For Jimmy Garoppolo?

According to Matt Lombardo, people inside the league have identified the Buccaneers, Steelers and Broncos as teams they think could be interested in trading for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

The expectation is that San Francisco trades the veteran this offseason as he enters the final year of his deal. The 49ers gave up a massive trade package for the rights to select Trey Lance in the first round last April, and he’s expected to step into the starting job after a year on the bench to learn.

Garoppolo says the 49ers plan to work with him on finding a trade destination and his main goal is to land with a team that wants to win.

Tampa Bay, Denver and Pittsburgh all have rosters that could contend for a playoff berth with solid quarterback play and their starters from 2021 are either retiring or on expiring contracts.

As far as what Garoppolo would cost in a trade, Lombardo talked to a few different sources and opinions are split. One thought the number of teams in need of help this offseason would help San Francisco get a good return.

“I’d think the Niners could realistically get a second-round pick plus at least a player,” an AFC personnel director of a team not in the quarterback market told Lombardo. “But, I do think his market could expand once teams get one look at this year’s quarterback class. He’s probably better than anyone from this class or 2023. If they’re trying to get a first-rounder, good luck, they aren’t getting close to that for a bridge quarterback, which is what he is.”

A former NFL GM, however, said San Francisco could have a much leaner market than they would hope given Garoppolo isn’t seen as a top-tier starter.

“Teams aren’t going to be thinking ‘Hey, I have to go get this guy,’” the GM explains. “The 49ers, and John Lynch are going to look around and say ‘hey, we’ve got no leverage, let’s go,’ so I think there’s a chance they’ll have to settle on a No. 3 or No. 4 [pick], unless they somehow drum up a bidding war and get several teams in on the action.”

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Garoppolo as the news is available.