NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, Kyren Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel recently wrote on social media that he is, “Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!!!!!!!”. GM John Lynch pointed out that their usage of Samuel is being reflected around the league and still thinks the receiver will be an important part of their offense down the stretch.

“I think people are becoming more familiar with it,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone. “Deebo’s a really good football player. He’s created such a high standard for himself that, I think, frustration mounts. But he’s made so many plays for us. I think we’ve got to give this guy some grace and bring him along because we need him the rest of the way. We’re going to need him Thursday night.”

Lynch reiterated that Samuel is still “in a good place.”

“Deebo’s a big part of this team, and we’re all right,” Lynch said. “We can all learn from situations, and a lot of different things in the world these days that you can get caught up in, but I think Deebo’s in a good place from the way he’s working, and we’ve got a lot of football to be played, and he’ll be a big part of our season moving forward.”

San Francisco G Aaron Banks cleared concussion protocol and should be available in Week 15. (Matt Barrows)

cleared concussion protocol and should be available in Week 15. (Matt Barrows) 49ers G Ben Bartch has a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks. (Barrows)

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams has been the clear starter over the last two seasons but the team has slowly started to incorporate more of third-round RB Blake Corum. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay spoke on getting Corum more involved while committing to Williams as their go-to feature back.

“I think it’s good to be able to get both of those guys some work. You can really maximize – obviously, Kyren is our starter, but continue to take advantage of Blake,” McVay said, via Cameron DaSilva of the Rams Wire. “I think he’s done a nice job each of the last two weeks getting a few more opportunities. I think it keeps Kyren fresher throughout the course of the game. Obviously, as games go on, there are some different scenarios, especially when you’re in a tight game like what yesterday was that elicits a little bit different response. Blake being out there is something that I think’s been earned and I think it’s best for the group overall while keeping Kyren as fresh as possible while still allowing him to impact the game. You’re accurate on that for sure.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks recorded 176 rushing yards in Week 14’s win over the Cardinals. LG Laken Tomlinson had high praise for their offensive line’s performance following the game.

“Whenever you get over 100 yards, man, you know the O-line’s been working,” Tomlinson said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “Real proud of the guys, everybody taking the challenge this week and putting up those yards.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said they need their rushing attack to play well if they want to continue challenging to be a top NFL team.

“We have to be able to operate like that if we want to go where we want to go,” Macdonald said. “You have to be able to run the ball, be a physical offense, be a physical football team. We’ve always believed that.”

Macdonald expressed confidence in rookie RT Sataoa Laumea after winning the starting role.

“He’s rugged, powerful and nasty, man,” Macdonald said. “It’s on tape now, so this is who he is. He’s got to keep going on this trajectory, and we trust he will because he’s a heck of a guy. He’s still so young, man. It’s really exciting.”