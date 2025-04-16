Seahawks Hosted FB Adam Prentice For Visit

The Seattle Seahawks hosted FB Adam Prentice for a visit, per the NFL transaction wire.

Seattle has been open about its desire to add a true fullback to the roster for new OC Klint Kubiak‘s system. Prentice was the starting fullback for Kubiak and the Saints last year.

Prentice, 28, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with the team before Denver cut him.

The Saints claimed Prentice off of waivers before eventually waiving him soon after. He bounced on and off New Orleans’ active roster for a few years.

Prentice was scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2024 when the Saints re-signed him to a one-year deal.

In 2024, Prentice appeared in all 17 games for the Saints. He had no carries and didn’t catch any of his four targets. He had seven tackles on special teams.