Seahawks Hosting Michigan CB Will Johnson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are hosting Michigan CB Will Johnson for a visit on Wednesday.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Johnson is one of the top cornerback prospects in this class and could end up a top-ten pick in the draft.

Johnson, 22, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned freshman All-American honors in 2022, first-team All-American and first-team All-Big 10 in 2023, and second-team all-conference honors in 2024.

During his three-year college career, Johnson recorded 68 total tackles, four tackles for loss, nine interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns, and 10 pass deflections in 32 career games.

