NFC Notes: Carson Beck, Dante Fowler, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said the team had rookie RB Kaelon Black as the second-highest rated running back on their draft board, which Black says only makes him want to prove himself even more than he already wants to.

“It makes me want to go harder,” Black told 49ers Web Zone. “I gotta prove my coach right. I’d be lying if I said I haven’t seen the backlash that he’s been getting for the pick, but we just stay the course, we stay focused, and we’re going to keep moving and try to prove him right.”

Cardinal s

Cardinals rookie QB Carson Beck was asked about playing six years in college and the fact that he and LT Paris Johnson visited Georgia together during the recruiting process, yet Johnson is now entering his fourth season.

“I think everybody has to run their own race,” Beck said, via the team’s official website. “Those three years I had of playing and starting are priceless. Experience is nothing if there is no application from the lessons that you’ve learned from the experiences. Even if I were to be the guy at some point, you are constantly learning, through game experience, through past experience, meetings, just talking to guys around the facility, you’re trying to get breadcrumbs from each and every person…There’s only one guy out there (at quarterback). … Obviously, I would love to play and perform, but again, we’ll see where it takes me.”

Seahawks

Veteran Seahawks DE DeMarcus Lawrence was able to convince fellow veteran and former Cowboys DE Dante Fowler Jr. to sign with Seattle and chase a Super Bowl victory.

“If you want to win a Super Bowl, you should come here,” Fowler said, via the team’s official website. “It was amazing, just to be able to play with him for the past couple of years. The legacy he left (in Dallas), when he left, it was a big thing, and to see him come here and see how great he played — he was very healthy, he took this defense to another level, and he won a Super Bowl, something that he has been talking about since I met him. So it was really cool to watch him in that position.”