NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

  • Washington State WR Kyle Williams will take a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Arye Pulli)
  • Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams will have a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Jordan Schultz)
  • Louisville CB Quincy Riley has an upcoming 30 visit with the 49ers. (Turron Davenport)
  • Kansas CB Cobee Bryant says he has a 30 visit scheduled with the 49ers. 
  • Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes took a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Steph Sanchez)
  • Georgia DL Warren Brinson had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)
  • California CB Marcus Harris worked out for the 49ers at their local prospect day. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Ole Miss LB Chris Paul has a 30 visit with the 49ers. He also goes by Pooh Paul. (Ryan Talbot)
  • Montana WR Junior Bergen had a private workout with the 49ers. (Skyline Sports)
  • Ohio State LT Josh Simmons took a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Adam Schefter)
  • Western Michigan CB Bilhal Kone had a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Steph Sanchez)
  • Purdue OL Marcus Mbow and Texas Tech OL Caleb Rogers visited the 49ers. (Steph Sanchez)
  • Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins took a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Arye Pulli)

Cardinals

  • Auburn WR Keandre Lambert-Smith will take a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
  • Nebraska DL Ty Robinson took a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Tony Pauline)
  • Michigan DT Kenneth Grant is taking a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Mike Garafolo)
  • USC CB Jaylin Smith had a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Texas OT Kelvin Banks had a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Ian Rapoport)

Rams

  • The Rams have spent extensive time with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart during the pre-draft process, according to Pat Leonard

Seahawks

  • Georgia C Jared Wilson took an official 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Field Yates)
  • Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Brady Henderson reports the Seahawks are hosting Kansas OT Bryce Cabeldue for a top-30 visit this week. 
  • Nebraska DL Ty Robinson will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Tony Pauline)
  • Oregon WR Traeshon Holden had a private workout with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)
  • Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen took a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Oregon DB Dontea Manning worked out for the Seahawks. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart took a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)
  • UTSA CB Zah Frazier took a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Brian Nemhauser)

