NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- Washington State WR Kyle Williams will take a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Arye Pulli)
- Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams will have a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Jordan Schultz)
- Louisville CB Quincy Riley has an upcoming 30 visit with the 49ers. (Turron Davenport)
- Kansas CB Cobee Bryant says he has a 30 visit scheduled with the 49ers.
- Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes took a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Steph Sanchez)
- Georgia DL Warren Brinson had a formal Combine interview with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)
- California CB Marcus Harris worked out for the 49ers at their local prospect day. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ole Miss LB Chris Paul has a 30 visit with the 49ers. He also goes by Pooh Paul. (Ryan Talbot)
- Montana WR Junior Bergen had a private workout with the 49ers. (Skyline Sports)
- Ohio State LT Josh Simmons took a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Adam Schefter)
- Western Michigan CB Bilhal Kone had a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Steph Sanchez)
- Purdue OL Marcus Mbow and Texas Tech OL Caleb Rogers visited the 49ers. (Steph Sanchez)
- Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins took a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Arye Pulli)
Cardinals
- Auburn WR Keandre Lambert-Smith will take a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
- Nebraska DL Ty Robinson took a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Tony Pauline)
- Michigan DT Kenneth Grant is taking a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Mike Garafolo)
- USC CB Jaylin Smith had a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas OT Kelvin Banks had a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Ian Rapoport)
Rams
- The Rams have spent extensive time with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart during the pre-draft process, according to Pat Leonard.
Seahawks
- Georgia C Jared Wilson took an official 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Field Yates)
- Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)
- Brady Henderson reports the Seahawks are hosting Kansas OT Bryce Cabeldue for a top-30 visit this week.
- Nebraska DL Ty Robinson will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Tony Pauline)
- Oregon WR Traeshon Holden had a private workout with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)
- Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen took a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Aaron Wilson)
- Oregon DB Dontea Manning worked out for the Seahawks. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart took a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)
- UTSA CB Zah Frazier took a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Brian Nemhauser)
