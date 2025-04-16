NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

For the complete list of visits ahead of the draft, check out our updated 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker!

Cardinals

Auburn WR Keandre Lambert-Smith will take a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

will take a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo) Nebraska DL Ty Robinson took a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Tony Pauline)

took a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Tony Pauline) Michigan DT Kenneth Grant is taking a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Mike Garafolo)

is taking a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Mike Garafolo) USC CB Jaylin Smith had a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Ryan Fowler)

had a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Ryan Fowler) Texas OT Kelvin Banks had a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Ian Rapoport)

Rams

The Rams have spent extensive time with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart during the pre-draft process, according to Pat Leonard.

Seahawks

Georgia C Jared Wilson took an official 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Field Yates)

took an official 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Field Yates) Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler) Brady Henderson reports the Seahawks are hosting Kansas OT Bryce Cabeldue for a top-30 visit this week.

for a top-30 visit this week. Nebraska DL Ty Robinson will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Tony Pauline)

will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Tony Pauline) Oregon WR Traeshon Holden had a private workout with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)

Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen took a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Aaron Wilson)

took a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Aaron Wilson) Oregon DB Dontea Manning worked out for the Seahawks. (Aaron Wilson)

worked out for the Seahawks. (Aaron Wilson) Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart took a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)

took a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler) UTSA CB Zah Frazier took a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Brian Nemhauser)