Byron Leftwich Favorite For Jaguars’ Head-Coaching Job?

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports that several league sources predict that Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich will ultimately land the Jaguars’ head coaching position.

Jacksonville has a follow-up interview with Leftwich scheduled for Wednesday and Wilson says he has been reaching out to potential staff members.

Wilson adds that Leftwich’s staff with the Jaguars could include Buccaneers outside linebackers coach Larry Foote and receivers coach Kevin Garver if he gets the job.

According to Mark Maske, there are “increasing hopes” that a deal will be in place soon between the Jaguars and Leftwich regarding their head-coaching job. However, Maske adds that nothing is official or certain yet.

Here’s where the Jaguars’ coaching search currently stands:

Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Postponed)

(Postponed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Alabama OC Bill O’Brien (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Former NFL QB Josh McCown

Leftwich, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, the Buccaneers ranked No. 2 in total offense, No. 1 in passing yards and No. 25 in rushing, and No. 2 in points per game.