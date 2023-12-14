C.J. Stroud Remains In Concussion Protocol, Setting Davis Mills Up To Start For Texans

According to Tom Pelissero, it’s looking increasingly likely that the Texans will be starting backup QB Davis Mills this week against the Titans.

Texans first-round QB C.J. Stroud did not practice Thursday and remains in the concussion protocol. It does not look like he’ll be able to progress through the protocol in time to start.

Upon entering the game Sunday in the loss to the Jets, Mills completed one of his five pass attempts for four yards.

Mills, 25, was a third-round pick by the Texans in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $5.2 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $1.4 million in 2023.

In 2022, Mills appeared in 15 games for the Texans and completed 61 percent of his pass attempts for 3,118 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He added 32 rush attempts for 108 yards and two more touchdowns.