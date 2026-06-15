Cameron Jordan Visiting Saints To Discuss Contract

According to former Saints LT Terron Armstead (via his podcast) and New Orleans Dot Football, Saints DE Cameron Jordan is set to meet with New Orleans to discuss a return for another season with the only team he’s ever played for.

The Saints have had an offer on the table for Jordan for most of the offseason and recently expressed optimism about working something out.

The veteran made it clear in March that he plans on playing in 2026.

Jordan, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011 out of Cal. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

New Orleans gave Jordan a two-year, $27.9 million contract extension through 2025 before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Jordan appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 47 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass defenses.

We’ll provide more on Jordan and the Saints as the news is available.