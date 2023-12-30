Cardinals Activate CB Bobby Price From IR, Elevate WR Dan Chisena

Per Darren Urban, the Cardinals are activating CB Bobby Price from injured reserve and elevating WR Dan Chisena for Week 17.

Price, 25, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Norfolk State back in April of 2020. He was released coming out of training camp and was on and off their practice squad before being promoted to their active roster.

Price became an unrestricted free agent this offseason after signing an exclusive rights contract with the Lions in March of last year. He caught on with the Cardinals.

In 2023, Price has appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded four tackles and a fumble recovery.